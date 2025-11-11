Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William and Princess Kate set to joing King Charles and Queen Camilla for reception at Windsor Castle

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day
Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional message to mark the Armistice Day.

On Tuesday, November 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a poem A Sonnet For Us All, written by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai, on their official Instagram account to mark the poignant day.

Their statement read, “A Sonnet For Us All, A poem for this year’s Armistice Day Service at the National Memorial Arboretum, created by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai.

William and Kate added, “As we come together to remember, it feels more important than ever to reflect on the courage, compassion, and sacrifice of all those who have served in defence of our freedom. We must cherish what they fought to protect, and let love, above all, guide us forward.”

In the shared video, Arji can be heard reading a few lines from the poem.

He said, “When you speak of our country, do not speak of war. Speak of the nurse who held a hand like her own father's, A lieutenant who embraced a soldier like his own brother. Remember, sometimes those who go into burning buildings burn brighter than the fire inside.”

Princess Kate is set to attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Later on, the royal couple will join Queen Camilla and King Charles to host a reception at Windsor Castle for veterans.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim

Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim
Prince William set to deliver powerful message after Prince Harry's ‘struggle’ confession at Heroic Hearts Project Gala

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial

Prince Harry's legal team slams UK publication on leaked evidence ahead of trial
The Duke of Sussex and six others are suing Associated Newspapers Limited

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission

Princess Kate sends personal letter to hospital amid cancer remission
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Remembrance Sunday service

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala ahead of Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed
King Charles' younger brother has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal as royal biographer reveals shocking past

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season
Meghan Markle finally announces release date of Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' season

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America
The Duchess of Edinburgh to embark new tour to the South and Central America today

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support their close pal, Serena Williams, at key fund raising event

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry suffers major blow from King Charles amid reconciliation efforts

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'
The Prince of Wales reveals plans for giving Prince George a smartphone as he finishes up his primary education