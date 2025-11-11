Prince William, Princess Kate share touching message on Armistice Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional message to mark the Armistice Day.
On Tuesday, November 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a poem A Sonnet For Us All, written by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai, on their official Instagram account to mark the poignant day.
Their statement read, “A Sonnet For Us All, A poem for this year’s Armistice Day Service at the National Memorial Arboretum, created by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai.
William and Kate added, “As we come together to remember, it feels more important than ever to reflect on the courage, compassion, and sacrifice of all those who have served in defence of our freedom. We must cherish what they fought to protect, and let love, above all, guide us forward.”
In the shared video, Arji can be heard reading a few lines from the poem.
He said, “When you speak of our country, do not speak of war. Speak of the nurse who held a hand like her own father's, A lieutenant who embraced a soldier like his own brother. Remember, sometimes those who go into burning buildings burn brighter than the fire inside.”
Princess Kate is set to attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
Later on, the royal couple will join Queen Camilla and King Charles to host a reception at Windsor Castle for veterans.