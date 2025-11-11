Royal

Andrew to receive new title soon? Here’s what late Queen’s will suggests

Andrew was stripped of all his Royal titles last month amid renewed scrutiny into his links with Jeffrey Epstein

  By Riba Shaikh
  
King Charles disgraced brother Andrew might receive a new title as per his late mom Queen Elizabeth's will.

The 65-year-old lost all his Royal titles, styles and honours last month amid renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

A fresh report suggests that Buckingham Palace is believed to be considering a change in former Prince's name, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor since the monarch formally removed his Prince and The Duke of York titles.

Andrew's name does not have the hyphen that was traditionally used in the Royal Family double-barrelled surname.

However, King's office is now planing to add the hyphen in accordance to the will of the late Queen in 1960 - just days before former duke's birth.

In a formal notice published in The London Gazette, the late monarch stated, "Now therefore I declare My Will and Pleasure that, while I and My children shall continue to be styled and known as the House and Family of Windsor."

"My descendants other than descendants enjoying the style, title or attribute of Royal Highness and the titular dignity of Prince or Princess and female descendants who marry and their descendants shall bear the name of Mountbatten-Windsor," she added.

The change was made as a symbolic decision to combine her family with Prince Philip's family by incorporating hus surname into the Windsor line.

As a result, Andrew was the first royal baby to be officially registered as Mountbatten-Windsor.

