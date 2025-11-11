Princess Anne joins royal family for solemn Remembrance Day tributes

Royal

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes on Remembrance Day

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Princess Anne concluded her visit to Australia in royal style!

The Princess Royal fired the starting pistol during a tour of the Gallipoli Barracks in Queensland, marking the Remembrance Day.

On the final day of a four-day tour of the country, she observed a minute’s silence and laid a wreath at Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Queensland.

During her trip, she also met with members of the Australian Defence Force’s Royal Australian Corps of Signals (RASigs), where she serves as colonel-in-chief.

Anne has been accompanied by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on her first trip to Australia since 2022.

She also kicked off a relay race with a starting pistol, observed a lively tug-of-war, and unveiled a commemorative sculpture celebrating the RASigs’ 100th anniversary.

The Princess Royal said: “Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this celebration, to see just the range of activities that you do now and the pride that you take in that.”

Notably, Princess Anne’s tribute on Remembrance Day came ahead of Princess Kate laying a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial near Lichfield at 11am on Tuesday.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry also paid a moving tribute to the brave heroes as they marked Remembrance Day.

