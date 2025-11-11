Buckingham Palace shares sweet message after Prince Harry slams UK publisher

Buckingham Palace has broken silence just hours after Prince Harry's slammed UK publication for leaking evidence.
On Tuesday, November 11, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a message to mark Armistice Day.
Alongside a poster with the words "Lest We Forget" on red poppy flowers was a message that read, "we remember the service and sacrifice of all those who lost their lives during war."
"When You Go Home, Tell Them Of Us And Say, For Your Tomorrow, We Gave Our Today," it added.
Prior to this message from King Charles’ official account it was reported that The Duke of Sussex has accused the Daily Mail’s publisher of “drip feeding” sensitive information to the press before his libel trial.
Harry's legal team sued the Associated Newspapers Limited, for allegedly using private investigators to bug cars, “blag” records, and access private calls.
Antony White KC, for ANL, in his written complaint noted that, “Since the October case management conference, the claimants have continued to ‘drip-feed’ disclosure, including manifestly incomplete but nevertheless highly significant documentation from early 2016.”
Meanwhile, another member among duke's advocates David Sherborne noted, “The defendant refuses to search any of these boxes, essentially on the basis that the process of reviewing the boxes was time-consuming.”
He continued, "The drip-feed of disclosure by the defendant from crown archive demonstrates a fundamental failure to carry out proper searches."
“The defendant has repeatedly said to the court that it has carried out thorough and ‘generous’ disclosure, but this is plainly not the case," Sherborne added.