What Kate asked 100-year-old veteran after her Armistice Day ceremony debut

The Princess of Wales attended the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum's Armed Forces Memorial

  By Hania Jamil
Kate Middleton has melted hearts after she asked a 100-year-old veteran his secret for a long life.

The Princess of Wales marked Armistice Day on Tuesday, November 11, by attending a Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. After the ceremony, Kate met some veterans who served during World War II.

In a heartfelt move, Princess Kate knelt down and held hands with 100-year-old veteran Bill Redston as they chatted. 

According to PA reporter Stephanie Wareham, she took the opportunity to ask Redston about his secret to living a long life. The royal learnt that he credited keeping fit and was surprised to find out that he ran the London Marathon at age 65 and the New York City Marathon the following year.

Although she has not completed any marathons, the Princess of Wales is an avid tennis player, cold water swimmer and pursuer of other athletic endeavours.

The royal also met with veteran Geoffrey Spencer, who served in the Royal Air Force. According to a video shared by Wareham, Kate admitted to him that her 12-year-old son, Prince George, "knows more about aircraft than I do."

During the ceremony, Princess Kate observed a moment of silence and laid a wreath with a handwritten note. "In Memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we will remember them," she wrote, signing the message, "Catherine."

For the outing, the royal accessorised her all-black ensemble and matching hat with a poppy pin. 

Since 1921, the red flower has been used to commemorate military members who have died in wars. It is mostly associated with the UK and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11, and the symbol reportedly came from the WWI poem In Flanders Fields by John McCrae.

