Prince William prepares strong response after Prince Harry’s ‘struggle’ claim

Prince William is set to issue a powerful message a few days after estranged brother Prince Harry made candid “struggle” confession.
To mark the Armistice Day, the Prince of Wales will release a video, which is set to be played in schools across the UK as part of the Royal British Legion’s Remembrance Assembly.
William's response comes days after Harry gave a message about “struggle” and “strength” to veterans at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala over the weekend.
In his speech, the future King will say, “Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect – it is a reminder that remembrance is for everyone. When we remember, we connect with service in a personal way.”
He added, “We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It’s not just about the past – it’s about shaping who we become in the future.
“Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience and responsibility.”
While sharing his own military experience, William noted, “Through my own military experience, as well as through my work in connection with units across the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force, I have seen first-hand the hard work, dedication and duty the armed forces carry out to ensure we are protected.”
Princess Kate's husband served in the armed forces from 2006 to 2013.
He also served as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force (RAF) Search and Rescue Force in Wales.