Princess Anne to open new 'company' in upcoming royal outing

February 25, 2025

  February 23, 2025
Princess Anne is set to open a “new” company during her upcoming outing next week.

As per the official royal family website, The Princess Royal will “open Tenmat Limited's New Fire Protection Material Company Site at Northbank Industrial Park, Irlam, Greater Manchester” on February 25, 2025.

After public engagement in Greater Manchester, King Charles’ younger sister will step out for another visit on February 26.

Anne “will visit Jones Food Company Limited at Old Forge Place, Lydney, Gloucestershire.”

She will also “visit Camphill Village Trust on the occasion of its Seventieth Anniversary, Taurus Crafts, Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Gloucestershire” in the same outing.

Her busy schedule came after she joined the British monarch and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for a reception celebrating humanitarian efforts worldwide earlier this week.

The “hard-working” royal looked elegant in a stunning cream skirt suit, which she paired with a silk scarf, black gloves, and shoes.

Princess Anne previously worn the same attire at the Royal Ascot race meeting in 1997.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also present to support Charles at the reception event.

