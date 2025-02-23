Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce becomes Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gossip’ topic

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • February 23, 2025
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce became the topic of session for a Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut.

The Fashion starlet compared their relationship with an ordinary Indian couple in her new statement.

On Sunday, Kangana posted an Instagram Story and took a dig at the former couple.

She wrote, “#sundaygossip. Whenever they mock Indian marriages remind them the most intelligent/ good looking actor/filmmaker / writer, so called the hottest man on earth Ben Affleck after many children many marriages still looking for that perfect wife.”

The Queen actress added, “So is Jennifer Lopez, self made, the richest and one of the greatest pop stars ever, still looking for that perfect person. These two are so perfect that no one is good enough for them so after many trials and tests, children and families fed up by every one’s flaws, these two decided to be together many times.”

Kangana also reflected on Jennifer and Ben’s “double vows.”

“But last time they took double vows and then within few months ran in the opposite directions to save their lives, they are in their fifties and again divorced and still looking,” she noted.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in 2022 and they officially got divorced on January 6, 2025.

