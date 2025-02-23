Saba Azad slams trolls for criticising relationship with Hrithik Roshan  

Saba Azad recently clapped back at the trolls for criticising her relationship with Hrithik Roshan.
In an interview with SCREEN magazine, the 39-year-old Indian actress addressed the ongoing backlash surrounding her romance with the father-of-two.
Saba shared that the constant bashing about her love life with the actor has affected her mentally and physically.
"I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month. In a way, for performing artists, it has become a sort of portfolio. It’s a ‘can’t live with, can’t live without’ kind of relationship," the 39-year-old theatre director stated.
She also added, "It is a means to earn a living through brands and ads. Outside of that, as the dissatisfaction of the population rises, so does this kind of behaviour online."
For those unaware, Saba and Hrithik began dating in 2022 and made their relationship Instagram official in October 2022 after the Dhoom 2 actor shared a picture with his current love interest.
Since they confirmed the romance rumours, the couple has been facing backlash due to their huge age difference.
On the professional front, Saba Azad is currently seen on the investigative TV series Crime Beat, which premiered on OTT platforms on February 21, 2025.