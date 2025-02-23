Renowned actor Sajid Hasan’s son arrested in Mustafa Amir case

Trending

Sajid Hasan, who is married to Shakila Chapra, is a father to three sons

  • February 23, 2025
Legendary actor Sajid Hasan’s son, Sahir Hasan, has been arrested in the Mustafa Amir murder case, a young man abducted and killed in Karachi's Defence area.

As per Express News, the arrests was made following revelations by detained suspects Armaghan and Shiraz.

The investigation team conducted raids in many areas of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), targeting drug peddlers and apprehended four individuals, including the son of Dhoop Kinare actor.

According to police, the all four suspects, including the actor's son, have been detained on charges of drug trafficking and will be interrogated accordingly.

The CIA Police claimed to have recovered drugs, including foreign brands, worth Rs 5 million from Sahir Hasan's possession.

During the investigation, Sahir Hasan confessed selling drugs for two years to several individuals, including Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir case.

In the latest development, the court has granted a five-day physical remand to the police for further investigation of the suspects.

