Yumna Zaidi joins cricket hype with hilarious statement on Ind vs Pak match

The ‘Tere Bin’ starlet Yumna Zaidi penned a hilarious note as she expressed excitement for the match

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 23, 2025
Yumna Zaidi is back with another humorous post!

Taking to Instagram, the Tere Bin starlet shared a couple of snaps from her ongoing TV drama Qarz-e-Jaan as she joined the cricket hype with a hilarious statement.

After the cricket rivalry kicked off between the two bordering countries, Yumna, whose drama Qarz-e-Jaan is set to release its new episode, told her fans that even she is going to skip the series to watch the match.

“Even i am going to skip Qarz-e-jaan tonight ……. X-cited for the game tonight. go go go,” she wrote excitedly.

The hilarious carousel featured some behind-the-scenes photos of the Pyar Ke Sadqay actress in a patient uniform with her head covered in bandages and a shawl on to keep her warm.

Her fans immediately made their way to the comments section to share views on the ongoing match and also praised the gorgeous actress for her photographs.

“Beautiful,” praised one, while another commented, “Hahahah – cuteee. but dont worry you can still watch QEJ because Match will be over before 8.”

A third penned, “Pakistan will win definitely.”

Yumna Zaidi’s Qarz-e-Jaan premiered its first episode on November 17, 2024.

