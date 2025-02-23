Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting

Sarah Ferguson is paying a touching tribute to “much loved” sister-in-law Princess Diana!
On her official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 23, the Duchess of York shared that she had a special meeting with Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of the Diana Award.
In the meeting, the mother-of-two discussed the outstanding work of the organization to promote betterment in the society.
“Had a very special meeting with Dr @TessyOjo this week, discussing the incredible work of The @DianaAward in supporting and empowering young people across the world, as well as how I can help to ensure that this vital work continues,” captioned Sarah Ferguson.
Paying tribute to the late Princess, Sarah appreciated her commitment and dedication to young people, and vowed to support Diana’s legacy.
“As a much loved sister-in-law and dear friend, Diana’s unwavering commitment and dedication to young people was truly inspiring and it was deeply moving to see her legacy of compassion and kindness carried forward through the remarkable work of The Diana Award,” she penned.
Prince Andrew’s ex-wife further expressed, “I really am honoured to continue supporting their efforts in her name.”
For those unversed, Diana Award, which was established in memory of Princess Diana, is a prestigious accolade that is awarded to young people aged between 9 and 25 for their positive contribution and impact on their communities.
The charity is supported by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.