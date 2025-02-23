Royal

Prince Andrew secretly resumes business activities amid scandals

The Duke of York has been hit with multiple controversies that has turned his relationship sour with the Royal Family

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025

In a shocking new revelation, it has been reported that Prince Andrew has secretly resumed his business activities after being caught in multiple controversies.

A royal source, in a new report revealed to the Times that the Duke of York has been secretly carrying out trips abroad in order to maintain a “rather different” lifestyle than what the public believes about him.

Amid being hit with Chinese spy scandal and previously exposed of having ties with a pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles’ younger brother is supposedly keeping a low profile as he is also in a feud with the Monarch over Royal Lodge.

However, “the reality is rather different” than what’s been shown, as an insider revealed that Prince Andrew has recently been visiting the Middle East and Switzerland to continue his business activities.

It is worth mentioning that the disgraced Duke served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment for 10 years until July 2011, which made it easy for him to have a range of international contacts.

For those uninformed, Prince Andrew was also recently accused of putting a threat to the UK’s national security after his relationship with some Chinese investors was also exposed.

