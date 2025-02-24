Timothée Chalamet playfully presents 'A Complete Unknown' at 2025 SAG Awards

Entertainment

  Web Desk
  February 24, 2025
Timothée Chalamet stole the spotlight at the 2025 SAG Awards ceremony after presenting his film, A Complete Unknown, in a fun-filled manner.

The Dune 2 star attended the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, Sunday, in Los Angeles, California.

Chalamet, who was also nominated at the star-studded ceremony, presented his drama-music film alongside the entire cast, including Edward Norton, Monica Barbaro, and Elle Fanning.

As reported by People magazine, while describing his movie, the 29-year-old American actor notably made a blunder as he forgot his lines before concluding his introductory speech.

He began his speech with, "As David Lynch once said about Bob Dylan, he tapped into some kind of vein and he keeps on keeping on."

The Wonka actor paused for a few seconds, and after realising it was still his turn to talk, laughed and jokingly admitted, "Should have done a rehearsal," before hitting up the stage.

"A Complete Unknown traces that vein should have done a rehearsal that vein back to Greenwich Village, where the story of rock's legendary poet begins," the renowned Hollywood A-lister wrapped up his speech.

Timothée Chalamet was nominated at the 2025 SAG Awards gala under the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his impeccable performance in A Complete Unknown

James Mangold's directorial film was released on December 25, 2024. In the movie, the actor portrayed the character of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. 

