Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene: WATCH

Hania Aamir sends fans into frenzy as she pays homage to Deepika Padukone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Hania Aamir recreates Deepika Padukone’s iconic Shanti Priya scene

Hania Aamir is channelling her inner Shanti Priya!

The Kabhi Mian Kabhi Tum actress recreated Deepika Padukone's iconic scene from her debut movie.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Hania posted her stunning video, enacting the scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika’s Om Shanti Om.

In the video, the Mere Humsafar star could be seen arriving in a car, waving and smiling at the cheering crowd, as the song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si played in the background.

She perfectly channelled Deepika’s iconic moves with waving and blowing kisses at the crowd around her.

Hania wore a gold embellished sleeveless gown by designer Rahul Mishra that features a plunging back design, a scoop neckline and a train on the back.

"Hi," she simply captioned the post.


Her ardent fans quick rushed to the comment section, praising Hania's tribute to Deepika and her impeccable style.

"Hania and her om shanti om addictionnn against the worldd," one wrote.

While another noted, "QUEENNNN"

"I mean just look at her dimples," the third added.

For the unversed, Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, was released in 2007.

