World

Trump-backed HHS redefines sex, man, woman amid scientific criticism

US Health Department's new definitions draw fire from scientific experts

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Trump-backed HHS redefines sex, man, woman amid scientific criticism
Trump-backed HHS redefines sex, man, woman amid scientific criticism

US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) new secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In his first move, released a narrower definition of sex.

According to CNN, in guidance released by the agency earlier this week for the US government, public, and external partners, the HHS redefined sex in a more limited way than scientists.

The new definitions came after the US President Donald Trump's January executive orders titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” which require the department to provide “clear guidance” on the sex-based definitions set forth in the order within 30 days.

The new definitions of male, female, girl, boy, and sex are as follows.

Sex: A person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

Female: A person of the sex characterised by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

Male: A person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.

Woman: An adult human female.

Girl: A minor human female.

Man: An adult human male.

Boy: A minor human male.

Mother: A female parent.

Father: A male parent.

Previously, the federal government defined “sex” in much broader terms as “an individual’s biological status as male, female, or something else.”

Meanwhile, some of the legal and science experts have criticised the new definitions and called them deeply problematic.

Michele Bratcher Goodwin, a health law professor, argued, “What we’ve seen coming from the Trump administration is to proffer matters that are unconstitutional, that are blatantly illegal, that have been shut down by an array of federal judges.”

Experts believe that the definitions will have real effects on healthcare and science and will also create difficulties for doctors in treating patients. They also noted that it will limit research, explaining that the surveys that used to collect information about transgender children may no longer be able to do so.

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit
Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit
Man on death row dies weeks before execution date in Louisiana
Man on death row dies weeks before execution date in Louisiana
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
FBI, Pentagon asks staff to ignore Elon Musk's DOGE email directives
FBI, Pentagon asks staff to ignore Elon Musk's DOGE email directives
Pope Francis speaks from hospital bed amid critical health update
Pope Francis speaks from hospital bed amid critical health update
Zelenskyy ‘ready’ to leave Ukraine’s presidency for peace, NATO membership
Zelenskyy ‘ready’ to leave Ukraine’s presidency for peace, NATO membership
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut
Melania Trump attends White House annual dinner after month-long break
Melania Trump attends White House annual dinner after month-long break
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II
Met Office issues new amber warning for heavy rain across UK
Met Office issues new amber warning for heavy rain across UK
Elon Musk issues shocking ultimatum to US federal workers
Elon Musk issues shocking ultimatum to US federal workers