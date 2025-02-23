World

Elon Musk issues shocking ultimatum to US federal workers

Elon Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration

  • February 23, 2025
Elon Musk has issued stern warning to US federal workers.

He recently demanded that US federal workers justify their work for the weak via email, or they will have to resign from their positions.

The world's richest man wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump's instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation."

Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration.

A large number of federal workers, including judges, court staff and prison officials have been asked via email to list around five key tasks they completed last week and send the response to their manager as well, as per Sky News.

The workers have been given a little more than 48 hours to provide what they achieved in the past week.

Their deadlines for their response was 11:50 on Monday.

However, the email did not mention Elon Musk’s social media warning about consequences for those who do not reply.

As per the outlet, FBI Director Kash Patel has ordered employees to hold off on responding to the email, stating that the FBI will review employees’ work based on its own internal process.

Similarly, State Department and federal court officials have also instructed their employees not to reply.

