Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve

Russia launched the largest single drone attack on Ukraine as the war between two countries enters into the thirs year.
According to BBC, Russia hit Ukraine with a record-breaking single drone strike on the eve of the third anniversary of the war, Saturday, February 22, 2025.
Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuriy Ignat claimed that a “record" 267 Russian drones were launched in one coordinated attack on the country. Around 138 drones were intercepted while 119 disappeared after they were jammed without causing any damage.
Although most of the drones were repelled, the emergency service reported destruction and fires overnight in several areas because of drone strikes.
Moreover, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that it was largest drone attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022.
He revealed that Russia this week launched nearly 1,150 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs, and 35 missiles of various types at the country.
The 47-year-old wrote, “We must do everything possible to bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine. This is achievable through the unity of all partners, we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, and the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace."
The Ukrainian government further informed that Russia has been using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones, which are also known as “Kamikaze," since its full-scale invasion three years ago.