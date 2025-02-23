Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Beirut to pay their last respects to the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
According to CNN, the funeral of the slain Hezbollah leader took place in Beirut on Sunday, February 23, 2025, almost five months after he was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on September 27, 2024.
A large crowd dressed in black gathered in the largest stadium in the country, Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, to pay tribute to Nasrallah and his successor, who led the militant group for a few days before an Israeli strike killed him in early October 2024.
Speaking from a remote location, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem addressed the large number of mourners and vowed to continue the path of Nasrallah “even if we are all killed.”
After a massive gathering at the stadium, people marched towards the special shrine in southern Beirut with the vehicle carrying the bodies of late leaders, where they were laid to rest.
Furthermore, the local and state media reported that Israel struck several locations in Lebanon at the time of the mass funeral, while the Israeli military claimed that it hit Hezbollah stockpiles of weapons.
Notably, Hezbollah officials revealed that Nasrallah was secretly buried shortly after his death in a private ceremony; however, his public funeral took place on Sunday.