World

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut

Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut in September 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 23, 2025


Tens of thousands of people gathered in Beirut to pay their last respects to the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

According to CNN, the funeral of the slain Hezbollah leader took place in Beirut on Sunday, February 23, 2025, almost five months after he was killed in a massive Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital on September 27, 2024.

A large crowd dressed in black gathered in the largest stadium in the country, Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, to pay tribute to Nasrallah and his successor, who led the militant group for a few days before an Israeli strike killed him in early October 2024.

Speaking from a remote location, Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem addressed the large number of mourners and vowed to continue the path of Nasrallah “even if we are all killed.”

After a massive gathering at the stadium, people marched towards the special shrine in southern Beirut with the vehicle carrying the bodies of late leaders, where they were laid to rest.

Furthermore, the local and state media reported that Israel struck several locations in Lebanon at the time of the mass funeral, while the Israeli military claimed that it hit Hezbollah stockpiles of weapons.

Notably, Hezbollah officials revealed that Nasrallah was secretly buried shortly after his death in a private ceremony; however, his public funeral took place on Sunday.

Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards

Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah funeral: Tens of thousands pay tribute in Beirut
Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting

Sarah Ferguson vows to uphold Princess Diana’s legacy after special meeting
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split

Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Zelenskyy ‘ready’ to leave Ukraine’s presidency for peace, NATO membership
Zelenskyy ‘ready’ to leave Ukraine’s presidency for peace, NATO membership
Melania Trump attends White House annual dinner after month-long break
Melania Trump attends White House annual dinner after month-long break
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukraine on war anniversary eve
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II
Archaeologists uncover 'possible' lost tomb of Pharaoh Thutmose II
Met Office issues new amber warning for heavy rain across UK
Met Office issues new amber warning for heavy rain across UK
Elon Musk issues shocking ultimatum to US federal workers
Elon Musk issues shocking ultimatum to US federal workers
Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis
Pope Francis in critical condition after severe respiratory crisis
California asks for $40 billion from Trump administration in fire relief funds
California asks for $40 billion from Trump administration in fire relief funds
Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco
Trump removes 154-year-old table after Musk son X’s nose-picking fiasco
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
Pope Francis to skip second consecutive Angelus prayer due to health issues
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson
Trump slams Starmer, Macron for ‘not doing anything’ on Russia-Ukraine war
Trump slams Starmer, Macron for ‘not doing anything’ on Russia-Ukraine war