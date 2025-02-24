Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli after India beats Pakistan 

Trending

India's beloved couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017

Anushka Sharma showed off her love for husband Virat Kohli after he scored an unbeaten century, which knocked off Pakistan out of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, which took place on Sunday, February 23, at Dubai International Stadium saw Kohli in his elements as he marked his 51st ODI century.

Fans all over the world rushed to the internet to share their reaction on the 36-year-old cricketer's key achievement.

The Sultan actress, who has never shied away from admiring and celebrating Kohli, also turned to her Instagram to share a click from the match.

In the posted Instagram story, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared the snap of Kohli’s match winning shot with a red heart emoji and a 'prayer' emoji, which is used to describe gratitude.

Meanwhile, the athlete also had his own way to include Anushka during his big moment.

The stadium saw Kohli kissing his wedding ring right after scoring his century, following which he proudly flaunts the ring he wears as the locket around his neck.

Notably, India secured their position as ICC Champion Trophy's favourite after defeating Pakistan with a six wicket lead.

