Entertainment

Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win 

Timothée Chalamet had an eventful night at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards despite not being joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The beauty mogul's absence from the star-studded event, where Timothée won the award for Best Actor for his film A Complete Unknown, was quite notable.

Kylie has been spotted alongside the Dune actor on the majority of the events surrounding the film including the Berlin Film Festival on Valentine’s Day.

However, the decision to not join Timothée for the night might’ve been Kylie’s as she received the tragic news of losing her longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero over the weekend.

Jesus, who had clients including Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner passed away at the age of 34 on February 22, 2025.

Gris, his sister announced the heartbreaking news on a GoFundMe page as she wrote, "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."

Meanwhile, the Wonka actor surprised fans with an unexpected date for the event.

Timothée was accompanied by his mom Nicole on Sunday, February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles where he celebrated the Bob Dylan's biopic.

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release

Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88

Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Ukraine marks third war anniversary with foreign leaders visit

Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Selena Gomez pokes fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards
Selena Gomez pokes fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña grace SAG Awards stage without Karla Sofia Gascón
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña grace SAG Awards stage without Karla Sofia Gascón
Jane Fonda receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards 2025
Jane Fonda receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards 2025
SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, ‘Conclave’ take top honors
SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, ‘Conclave’ take top honors
Timothée Chalamet playfully presents 'A Complete Unknown' at 2025 SAG Awards
Timothée Chalamet playfully presents 'A Complete Unknown' at 2025 SAG Awards
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update