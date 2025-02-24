Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win 

Timothée Chalamet had an eventful night at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards despite not being joined by girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
The beauty mogul's absence from the star-studded event, where Timothée won the award for Best Actor for his film A Complete Unknown, was quite notable.
Kylie has been spotted alongside the Dune actor on the majority of the events surrounding the film including the Berlin Film Festival on Valentine’s Day.
However, the decision to not join Timothée for the night might’ve been Kylie’s as she received the tragic news of losing her longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero over the weekend.
Jesus, who had clients including Demi Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner passed away at the age of 34 on February 22, 2025.
Gris, his sister announced the heartbreaking news on a GoFundMe page as she wrote, "Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly. Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston."
Meanwhile, the Wonka actor surprised fans with an unexpected date for the event.
Timothée was accompanied by his mom Nicole on Sunday, February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles where he celebrated the Bob Dylan's biopic.