Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte's heart as she supports Prince William's big decision

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton

  February 24, 2025
Prince William debuted his new bearded look in late 2024.

Although, the Prince of Wales' beard makeover sent internet into frenzy, he didn't get green light for his new change from daughter Princess Charlotte.

During a royal visit to South Africa in November, the Prince revealed that Charlotte was left in "tears" after seeing her father's new look.

However, a former royal aide has revealed that Kate Middleton's gave her seal of approval to William’s look.

During a 60 Minutes Australia interview, Jason Knauf, who previously served as communications secretary to the Prince and Princess of Wales, made the candid admission.

"If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there. I could tell you that!" Knauf said when asked about Kate's opinion of William's beard.

He went on to share that the Prince of Wales has taken a firm stance on discussions about his facial hair.

"I love it. I think it's great. But I've talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it," Knauf said, adding that William's response was direct as he said, "It's here. I have a beard. No further conversation."

According to Prince Harry, facial hair is a hotly disputed topic between the royal brothers. 

n his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he was granted a permission to keep his facial hair on his wedding day in 2018, which Prince William was reportedly refused for his own nuptials

