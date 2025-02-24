New bat coronavirus sparks pandemic fears in China

China has discovered a new bat coronavirus similar to the COVID-19 virus, which has sparked concerns about another pandemic.
According to Fox News, the newly discovered virus named HKU5-CoV-2 is similar to SARS-CoV-2, as it targets the same human receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2), like COVID-19.
A research study led by Zheng-Li Shi at Guangzhou Laboratory in Guangdong with the contribution of Guangzhou Academy of Sciences, Wuhan University, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology revealed that similar to the previous pandemic, HKU5-CoV-2 also has the potential for human-to-human or even cross-species transmission.
Researchers in a study published in the journal Cell state, “This study reveals a distinct lineage of HKU5-CoVs in bats that efficiently use human ACE2 and underscores their potential zoonotic risk.”
Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, noted that bats often carry several different species of coronaviruses, and the newly discovered HKU5-COV2 virus is common in pipistrellus species of bats.
Moreover, Siegel said, “This particular strain has an ability to bind to the same receptor in the lungs, nose, and respiratory passages that allowed SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) to infect humans, so there is a chance of what is known as zoonotic spillover, where this virus could also infect humans and go human to human.”
Furthermore, the experts have suggested that the pandamic or spread of vitus is “very low” as the vius is weekeker than SARS-CoV-2 and does not attach strongly to human cells.