Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move

Meghan Markle is taking some iconic fashion inspiration from late mother-in-law Princess Diana!
On Sunday, February 23, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a carousel of delightful clips as she gave fans a sneak peek into her “break” from work.
In one of her weekend highlights, Prince Harry’s wife gave a huge nod to Lady Diana by wearing a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt, which was just like the one that the former Princess of Wales sported in the 1990s.
The Duchess also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses and tied her hair in a high ponytail.
For those unversed, during an out and about in the 1990s, Princess Diana was captured nailing a casual purple sweatshirt with “Northwestern University” written on it.
She paired the shirt with white shorts, donned a chic black pair of sunglasses and sported her signature blonde hair.
The late Princess also carried a large, beige handbag from which she was photographed searching for something.
Moreover, Meghan Markle, in the stories, also shared glimpses of her and Prince Harry’s Montecito mansion’s yard where she relaxed and enjoyed the beauty of the nature with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with her pet dog.