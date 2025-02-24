Royal

Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move

The Duchess of Sussex channels Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana in new appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move
Meghan Markle gives big nod to Princess Diana with touching move

Meghan Markle is taking some iconic fashion inspiration from late mother-in-law Princess Diana!

On Sunday, February 23, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a carousel of delightful clips as she gave fans a sneak peek into her “break” from work.

In one of her weekend highlights, Prince Harry’s wife gave a huge nod to Lady Diana by wearing a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt, which was just like the one that the former Princess of Wales sported in the 1990s.

The Duchess also sported a pair of stylish sunglasses and tied her hair in a high ponytail.

For those unversed, during an out and about in the 1990s, Princess Diana was captured nailing a casual purple sweatshirt with “Northwestern University” written on it.

She paired the shirt with white shorts, donned a chic black pair of sunglasses and sported her signature blonde hair.

Photo credit: Meghan Markle Instagram Story and Shutterstock
Photo credit: Meghan Markle Instagram Story and Shutterstock

The late Princess also carried a large, beige handbag from which she was photographed searching for something.

Moreover, Meghan Markle, in the stories, also shared glimpses of her and Prince Harry’s Montecito mansion’s yard where she relaxed and enjoyed the beauty of the nature with her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with her pet dog.

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success

Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids
Princess Beatrice to raise newborn differently than William, Kate’s kids
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William left heartbroken after learning about Kate Middleton's cancer
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Dutch Royal Family honor Minister Hans van den Broek after his death at 88
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Kate Middleton breaks Charlotte’s heart as she supports Prince William’s big decision
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince Archie makes sweet request to mom Meghan Markle in new video
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton to 'woo' Trump during UK visit
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Meghan Markle sends powerful message to haters amid extreme backlash
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
King Charles to host Donald Trump at Balmoral Castle during state visit
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne
Prince William set to decide Harry’s role once he takes over Charles’ throne