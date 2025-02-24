Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 24, 2025
It’s party time for the “best actor” Timothée Chalamet!

On Sunday night, February 23, the 29-year-old American-French actor and film producer took to Instagram and posted a couple of snaps from the star-studded SAG Awards 2025.

At the event, Chalamet won his first ever Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Motion Picture” for his incredible performance in the 2024 film A Complete Unknown.

Alongside the carousel of photographs, the Dune star excitedly wrote, “YEOOOOOOO I WON I CANT BELIEVE IT !!!!!!!”

He added, “THANK YOU TO MY PEERS FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART !!!!!!! ALL THE MEMBERS OF THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD !!! GUNNA CELEBRATE TONIGHT THANK U THANK U THANK U !!!!!!!”

The slew of photos kicked off with Timothée Chalamet holding his prestigious award high as he delivered his winning speech.

“I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role, and how much this means to me, but the truth is, this was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Mr. Bob Dylan, a true American hero, and it was the honor of a lifetime playing him,” he stated in the speech after winning the accolade.

Notably, Timothée Chalamet’s previous nominations for the SAG Awards include his roles in Homeland, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Don’t Look Up.

