Shah Rukh Khan’s bighearted move for Abhay Chopra's 'Ittefaq' wins hearts

Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, produced Abhay Chopra's debut film, 'Ittefaq' back in 2017

  • by Web Desk
  |
  • February 24, 2025
Late Bollywood filmmaker Ravi Chopra’s wife and popular Indian producer Renu Chopra revealed how Shah Rukh Khan assisted her son Abhay Chopra with his debut film, Ittefaq.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the renowned executive producer recalled that King Khan showcased his unwavering support when she had no money to co-produce her son’s debut directorial film.

The businesswoman said that the Jawan actor produced her son’s movie without even reading the script.

Renu remarked that one fine day she called Shah Rukh to request a meeting. 

In response, the 59-year-old actor himself visited her as she was older than him and he respected her a lot. 

During her meeting with the superstar, he refused to charge interest from her son’s thriller movie. 

She added, "And to this day the money was always 50-50 down the line. And when the movie was completed, like all other finances, there was normally an interest rate."

The mother-of-one recounted that the Main Hoon Na star said, “No, this is forbidden for me. I won’t take it.”

For those unaware, Renu Chopra’s son Abhay Chopra directed his first mystery-thriller film, Ittefaq, in 2017, which was produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action-thriller King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. 

