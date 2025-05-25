Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate March of Honour

King Frederik will celebrate his 57th birthday with Danish Royal Family at Palace's balcony

  • May 25, 2025

King Frederik is set to celebrate his 57th birthday with Queen Mary by watching March of Honour.

The Danish Royal Family will step out at the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace to watch “the King's new salute march.”

To participate in the salute march, composers participated in a competition.

As per Frederik’s announcement, “When His Majesty the King steps out onto the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace tomorrow at 12:00 with his family, the Royal Life Guards Band from the palace grounds will, among other things, perform the premiere of the King's new salute march.”

King Frederik X's March of Honour has been created as a result of an open

march competition, where composers are required to submit their proposals for a new march.

The statement further read, “The new march of honour will be played for the first time in connection with the Royal Life Guard's grand changing of the guard on His Majesty the King's birthday tomorrow. The changing of the guard will take place shortly before 12:00 at Amalienborg Palace Square.”

March of Honour history:

In October 2024, a competition was announced with the aim of composing a new salute march for the King. The competition was open to all and a total of 68 proposals for His Majesty's new salute march were received. 

