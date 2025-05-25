Prince Edward hailed as 'future' after standing in for King Charles at key events

Prince Edward seemingly secured his "future" for the monarchy after the Duke represented King Charles at major royal events.
The British Royal Family member was recently hailed due to his commitment to the royal duties during the absence of the monarch and his next heir to the British throne, Prince William.
According to a report by Daily Express UK, a royal insider revealed that the 61-year-old has taken part in fulfilling his royal duties more than usual, as "he’s the future" of the entire Kingdom of the King.
The tipster further noted that Edward got a chance to showcase his support to the monarch with royal engagements, particularly after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s departure from their senior royal duties in 2020.
Why Prince Andrew was excluded from the royal duties?
Prince Andrew's controversial cases have excluded him from the monarchy.
However, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal exit, the Prince and Princess of Wales filled the place to support Charles.
Despite replacing Harry and Meghan, William and Kate are determined to focus on their growing three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, more than their royal duties.
Prince Edward and his wife, Duchess Sophie, tirelessly worked to represent the 76-year-old King at key royal events.
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh represent King Charles at key royal engagements:
Most recently. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh represented Charles during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the opening day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and attended a Buckingham Palace Garden Party with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The youngest brother of King Charles also attended the mass inauguration of Pope Leo in the Vatican earlier this month.