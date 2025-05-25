Royal

Luxembourg Royals mark major sacred tradition at Notre-Dame Cathedral

Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa participate in Pontifical Mass for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

The Grand-Ducal Couple and the Hereditary Couple are participating in an annual sacred tradition.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 25, the Royal Family of Luxembourg posted a carousel of photographs from a major religious ceremony held in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame.

The ceremony was a Pontifical Mass for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame (a title of Mary).

It was attended by Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Hereditary Grand Duke Couple Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, and Princes Felix, Louis and Sébastien.

“The Grand-Ducal Couple, the Hereditary Couple, Princes Felix, Louis and Sébastien participated in the Pontifical Mass in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Luxembourg for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame,” captioned the Royals.

They also shared that the Grand Ducal Family will make an appearance on the Palace’s balcony after the end of the solemn procession.

“The program will continue this afternoon with the solemn procession in the streets of the capital and then with the appearance of the Grand Ducal Family on the balcony of the Palace,” the statement added.

In the gallery, the Royals were photographed attending the ceremony, followed by pictures that captured them meeting the bishops and archbishops.

Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg:

The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg is the royal family of the country that is led by the Grand Duke, who holds the same position as a king.

Having a significant ceremonial role, the Royal Family attends national events, support charities, and represent Luxembourg around the world. However, they do not run the government.

As of now, Grand Duke Henri is the current head of the family. He is married to Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre finally cremated in Australia
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre finally cremated in Australia
The Duke of York's accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide last month
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message
The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, extends heartwarming congratulations to Jordanians on 79th Independence Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate March of Honour
King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate March of Honour
King Frederik will celebrate his 57th birthday with Danish Royal Family at Palace's balcony
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene gears up for race weekend at 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene gears up for race weekend at 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
The Prince and Princess of Monaco attended the third practice session of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
Belgian Palace issues statement on Princess Elisabeth’s future amid speculations
Belgian Palace issues statement on Princess Elisabeth’s future amid speculations
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth in 2001
Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
The Duchess of Sussex made unrealistic demands that were "not even Beyoncé" would get such treatment
Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone
Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone
King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughter Infanta Sofia completed International Baccalaureate studies in the UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made many high-profile appearances in pas few weeks
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
The Netflix’s new agreement will reportedly be all about Meghan Markle, excluding Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Meghan Markle to secure lucrative contract with Netflix without husband Prince Harry
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie poised for bigger in monarchy
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Leonor sends touching video message to her newly-graduated sister Sofia
Princess Infanta Sofia celebrated her milestone academic achievement with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in the UK