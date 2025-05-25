Luxembourg Royals mark major sacred tradition at Notre-Dame Cathedral

The Grand-Ducal Couple and the Hereditary Couple are participating in an annual sacred tradition.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, May 25, the Royal Family of Luxembourg posted a carousel of photographs from a major religious ceremony held in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame.
The ceremony was a Pontifical Mass for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame (a title of Mary).
It was attended by Grand Duke Henri, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Hereditary Grand Duke Couple Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie, and Princes Felix, Louis and Sébastien.
“The Grand-Ducal Couple, the Hereditary Couple, Princes Felix, Louis and Sébastien participated in the Pontifical Mass in the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Luxembourg for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame,” captioned the Royals.
They also shared that the Grand Ducal Family will make an appearance on the Palace’s balcony after the end of the solemn procession.
“The program will continue this afternoon with the solemn procession in the streets of the capital and then with the appearance of the Grand Ducal Family on the balcony of the Palace,” the statement added.
In the gallery, the Royals were photographed attending the ceremony, followed by pictures that captured them meeting the bishops and archbishops.
Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg:
The Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg is the royal family of the country that is led by the Grand Duke, who holds the same position as a king.
Having a significant ceremonial role, the Royal Family attends national events, support charities, and represent Luxembourg around the world. However, they do not run the government.
As of now, Grand Duke Henri is the current head of the family. He is married to Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.