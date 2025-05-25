Royal

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre finally cremated in Australia

The Duke of York's accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Prince Andrew and Jaffrey Epstein's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony in Australia.

The 41-year-old American-Australian accuser of child sex offender and the Duke of York was cremated during a private funeral.

The ceremony took place at the Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park in Padbury on Sunday, May 25th.

According to PEOPLE, Virginia's close family members and pals gathered at the Australian cemetery a month after the deceased soul's death by suicide at the age of 41 last month.

The late accuser's family revealed the somber update of her death, expressing that she, "Lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the family continued.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre lawsuit timeline: 

For those unaware, Virginia Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew that he trafficked her when she was just 17 and was sexually assaulted three times by the Duke.

In 2022, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II firmly denied the accusations and reached a court settlement with her late accuser.

The Duke of York reportedly paid Virginia around $12 million in February 2022 to resort to his legal matters with her.

As of now, Prince Andrew has not reacted to the tragic death of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. 

