Royal

King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, extends heartwarming congratulations to Jordanians on 79th Independence Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

King Abdullah is marking Jordan's 79 years of independence with a heartwarming message!

On Sunday, May 25, the Jordanian Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share a delightful video featuring the Monarch addressing the nation on the country's Independence Day.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II extends congratulations to Jordanians on the 79th Independence Day," captioned the Palace.

Beginning the message with the name of Allah, the King greeted the honorable citizens of the country and expressed pride in the continuous progress of the nation.

"In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, sons and daughters of my loyal and authentic people, I greet you across our dear homeland on the most precious Jordanian Independence Day, in which we are proud of its ancient past and continuous progress," he stated.

King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message P.C. Instagram/rhcjo


The Monarch continued, "and we look forward to its bright, united future, with God’s help, a future that we will create together with our will and determination and the building of our arms so that Jordan may continue the path of progress and modernization, safe and stable, sponsored by the care of the Most Gracious and guarded by the brave arms of our chosen Arab army and our security forces, family and pride."

He added, "I am proud of you and I cherish you, for Jordan is strong with your unwavering determination. We will continue together in the renaissance of our homeland, for it deserves from us a lot of work and dedication. Every year, Jordan is well."

About King Abdullah II:

Abdullah II, born on January 30, 1962, is the King of Jordan and member of the Hashemite Royal Family.

He ascended to the Jordanian throne on February 7, 1999.

