Belgian Palace issues statement on Princess Elisabeth’s future amid speculations

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth in 2001

  • May 25, 2025

The Royal Palace of Brussels has broken its silence on the mounting speculations about the future of Princess Elisabeth’s educational career in the United States following a controversial decision by President Donald Trump’s administration for international students.

Belgian heir to the throne, who recently returned to Belgium for the summer break, has one year of grad school under her belt as she began her studies at Harvard Kennedy School last year.

However, the Trump administration halted the Harvard University's ability to enroll international students

The new order, which already has a temporary restraining order against it by a Massachusetts judge, raised questions about the future queen’s academic journey.

"We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now,” the palace’s communications head, Xavier Baert, said in a statement.

He further added, "And we’ll have to see what happens next [school] year.”

About Princess Elisabeth

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth, on October 25, 2001.

She is the first in line to Belgium throne and also an elder sister to Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eleonore.

She graduated from Lincoln College at Oxford University in the U.K in 2024 with a degree in history and politics before studying at Harvard University.

