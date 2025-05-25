Royal Family shares insightful post ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Canada visit

Buckingham Palace has posted an insightful update just a day ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada.
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Sunday, May 25, the Palace shared a series of photographs featuring the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, along with other royals during their visit to the maple country.
Mentioning about the upcoming visit, where the King and Queen will attend the State Opening of Canadian Parliament, the Royals penned, “Tomorrow, The King and Queen will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.”
Further in the post, the Royal Family shared insight into the Monarch’s first-ever visit to Canada, along with some throwback photos.
“His Majesty first visited Canada in 1970, at the age of 21 years old. Alongside Queen Elizabeth II, The late Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal, they celebrated the Centennial of Manitoba and the Northwest Territories in Canada,” they stated.
The carousel of black-and-white throwback snaps opened with an image that showed the King, when he was the Prince of Wales, touring the House of Commons in Ottawa.
In the next slide, the Palace shared s picture featuring Charles arrival in Canada.
Describing the third photo, the Palace captioned, “Queen Elizabeth II, The late Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal attend the Commonwealth Baton Relay in Canada and Her Majesty presents the baton to Canadian runner Abigail Hoffman.”
Meanwhile, the fourth and final slide featured the 20th Governor General of Canada, Roland Michener, meeting the former Prince of Wales at Uplands Airport.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada:
The British Monarch and Queen Consort will embark on a two-day visit to Canada on May 26, 2025, to attend the State Opening of Parliament in Ottawa.