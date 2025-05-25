Royal

Royal Family shares insightful post ahead of Charles, Camilla’s Canada visit

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla will pay a royal visit to Canada for the State Opening of Parliament

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Buckingham Palace has posted an insightful update just a day ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the British Royal Family on Sunday, May 25, the Palace shared a series of photographs featuring the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, along with other royals during their visit to the maple country.

Mentioning about the upcoming visit, where the King and Queen will attend the State Opening of Canadian Parliament, the Royals penned, “Tomorrow, The King and Queen will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.”

Further in the post, the Royal Family shared insight into the Monarch’s first-ever visit to Canada, along with some throwback photos.

“His Majesty first visited Canada in 1970, at the age of 21 years old. Alongside Queen Elizabeth II, The late Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal, they celebrated the Centennial of Manitoba and the Northwest Territories in Canada,” they stated.

The carousel of black-and-white throwback snaps opened with an image that showed the King, when he was the Prince of Wales, touring the House of Commons in Ottawa.

In the next slide, the Palace shared s picture featuring Charles arrival in Canada.

Describing the third photo, the Palace captioned, “Queen Elizabeth II, The late Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal attend the Commonwealth Baton Relay in Canada and Her Majesty presents the baton to Canadian runner Abigail Hoffman.”

Meanwhile, the fourth and final slide featured the 20th Governor General of Canada, Roland Michener, meeting the former Prince of Wales at Uplands Airport.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to Canada:

The British Monarch and Queen Consort will embark on a two-day visit to Canada on May 26, 2025, to attend the State Opening of Parliament in Ottawa.

Luxembourg Royals mark major sacred tradition at Notre-Dame Cathedral
Luxembourg Royals mark major sacred tradition at Notre-Dame Cathedral
Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa participate in Pontifical Mass for the renewal of consecration to Notre-Dame
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre finally cremated in Australia
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre finally cremated in Australia
The Duke of York's accuser Virginia Giuffre committed suicide last month
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message
King Abdullah celebrates Jordan's 79th Independence Day with heartfelt message
The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, extends heartwarming congratulations to Jordanians on 79th Independence Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate March of Honour
King Frederik, Queen Mary to celebrate March of Honour
King Frederik will celebrate his 57th birthday with Danish Royal Family at Palace's balcony
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene gears up for race weekend at 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
Prince Albert, Princess Charlene gears up for race weekend at 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
The Prince and Princess of Monaco attended the third practice session of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix
Belgian Palace issues statement on Princess Elisabeth’s future amid speculations
Belgian Palace issues statement on Princess Elisabeth’s future amid speculations
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth in 2001
Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
Meghan Markle’s 2022 Vogue cover demands branded ‘unrealistic': Report
The Duchess of Sussex made unrealistic demands that were "not even Beyoncé" would get such treatment
Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone
Princess Infanta Sofia receives heartfelt tribute on big milestone
King Felipe and Queen Letizia's daughter Infanta Sofia completed International Baccalaureate studies in the UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use star-studded outings for hidden motive
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made many high-profile appearances in pas few weeks
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
Prince Harry facing ‘identity crisis’ amid snub from Netflix deal renewal
The Netflix’s new agreement will reportedly be all about Meghan Markle, excluding Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle split professionally amid Duchess’ Netflix deal
Meghan Markle to secure lucrative contract with Netflix without husband Prince Harry
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
Lady Louise tipped for bigger role as key royal duties loom
The daughter of Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie poised for bigger in monarchy