Royal

Prince Albert, Princess Charlene gears up for race weekend at 82nd Monaco Grand Prix

The Prince and Princess of Monaco attended the third practice session of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Prince Albert, and PrincessCharlene were on hand Saturday, May 24, to witness the third Formula 1 testing session ahead of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Monaco shared glimpses of their appearance at the third practice session of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

In a shared post, Charlene and Albert can be seen attending the third practice session of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix in a delightful mood.

The post shared along with the caption, “82e Grand Prix de F1 de Monaco”

They added, “This Saturday, May 24, S.A.S. Prince Albert II attended the third Formula 1 testing session as part of the Monaco Grand Prix. At the end of the session, the Sovereign went to the stands to greet the members of the different stables, before visiting the Racing Directorate.”


The palace continued, “At the end of the day, LL. AA. SS. Prince Albert and Princess Charlène graced the tribune of the Monégasque Association of Motor Disabled with their presence. Located on the outskirts of Monaco-Ville, this grandstand, specially designed for people with reduced mobility, offers one of the most beautiful views on the circuit. On this occasion, the Princier Couple offered caps signed by Monégasque pilot Charles Leclerc. A moment of sharing and kindness, greeted by all.”

82nd Monaco Grand Prix reception:

On Thursday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attended a glamorous reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

