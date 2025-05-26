Prince William earns new title as he builds ‘strong connection’ with Britons

Prince William has earned a fitting new title as his popularity among the Britons continues to soar.
In a recent poll conducted by YouGov – a UK-based international research and data analytics company that conducts public opnion polls – the Prince of Wales topped a survey measuring the popularity and favourability of Royal Family members.
With this survey, the future king has earned the title of “the most popular living member of the Royal Family.”
The description of the poll stated, “Thinking about the royal family, for each of the following please say whether you have a positive or negative opinion of them? %.”
Prince William passed the survey with flying colours by securiny 75% positive opinions, making him the most favourable member among all other British Royals.
Impressed by the father of three’s popularity, royal commentator Jennie Bond told GB News that William is “clearly doing something right,” adding that he is building a “strong connection” with the Britons by “resonating” to them with his great choices.
She praised, “His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public.”
"Even the way he talks is different to previous generations. He's well spoken, of course, but not overly posh. He dresses well, of course, but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers,” the expert explained.
Bond went on to say, “He'll pose for selfies with the crowds; he'll even work the camera for them if they get flustered!"
Other Royal Family members in the poll:
Competing him in the poll were Princess Kate (72%), Princess Anne (69%), King Charles (61%), Prince Edward 52%), Duchess Sophie (51%), Queen Camilla (46%), Princess Beatrice (38%), and Princess Eugenie (37%).
Meanwhile , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, could not secure even thirty percent positive reviews, and ended up gaining only 27% and 20% respectively.
The last one in the list was Prince Andrew, who received only 5% positive opinions, while his negative opinions stood at 85%, the highest compared to all others.