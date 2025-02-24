King Felipe holds official reception for new ambassadors at Royal Palace

Royal

  • February 24, 2025
King Felipe is welcoming new ambassadors at the Royal Palace!

In a new post shared by the Royal Family of Spain on Monday, February 24, the Palace reported that the Spanish Monarch hosted a new batch of ambassadors in an official reception at his royal residence as a part of a centuries-old tradition.

Sharing a huge carousel of photos from the grand ceremony, the Spanish Royal Family captioned, “The King receives at the Royal Palace in Madrid the Letters of Credence of the new ambassadors of: Republic of Ghana, Republic of Slovenia, French Republic, Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Republic of Rwanda, Mongolia.”

The Palace then mentioned a brief description of the ceremony, revealing that the tradition dates back to the 18th century.

They continued in the caption, “The Letters of Credence are the document that accredits a foreign ambassador as the representative and highest diplomatic authority of another country in Spain and this ceremony dates back to the 18th century.”

In the snaps shared by the Palace, King Felipe can be seen receiving the letters as he met the newly appointed ambassadors for the first time.

This appearance of the Spanish King comes just a few days after he visited the Ferrol Military Arsenal, which is the main logistical support base for warships and navy facilities.

