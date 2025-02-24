Royal

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview

The Duchess of York gets shares 'dark' side of cancer battle in new interview

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her mental health struggles in interview releasing this week.

The Duchess of York, 65, was diagnosed with different cancer in recent years.

Prince Andrew’s ex wife will give an exclusive interview to Professor Ramzi Khamis, titled "Talking from the Heart", at the Imperial Valve and Cardiovascular Course on Thursday.

On February 24, Millbrook Medical Conferences confirmed the upcoming on social media, “We are pleased to welcome Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York to @Imperial_IVCC.

The statement read, “@SarahTheDuchess will be taking part in an interview with Prof. @rkhamis titled 'Talking from the Heart' on Thursday 27th February, 15:00 - 15:40. Sarah will discuss mental health through cancer diagnoses, her work as founder of Children in Crisis and Sarah's Trust, and the healing power of nature.”

In the same discussion, Sarah will also share her work as the founder of Children in Crisis and Sarah's Trust.

Previously, she spoke about cancer diagnosed with Times, “It was hard. I’m generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life. One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year.”

For those unversed, Duchess of York had two cancer diagnoses: breast cancer in June 2023 and skin cancer in January 2024.

