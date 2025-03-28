King Charles flooded with warm wishes after brief hospital stay

King Charles has received an outpouring of well wishes after a brief hospitalization due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment.
The 76-year-old monarch was forced to cancel his engagements in Birmingham due to health concerns, but has now returned to Clarence House and resumed his duties.
Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, led the kind messages, wishing the King a speedy recovery as he continues his cancer journey.
A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said Mr Starmer "wishes His Majesty the King all the very best."
Meanwhile, Royal commentator Angela Levin also sent her regards to the King, writing on social media, "He's a great man and I wish him well."
Buckingham Palace issued a statement on King Charles health after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday.
"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,” the palace wrote in a statement.
Despite the minor setback, King Charles is expected to proceed with his planned state visit to Italy in April.
