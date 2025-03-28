Prince William shares delightful message amid King Charles hospitalization

Prince William celebrated a huge milestone in Aberdeen amid King Charles brief hospitalization.
As per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, the cancer-stricken monarch was taken to the hospital in the wake of some cancer side effects.
This update comes at the same time when William was in Aberdeen to cherish the work of his charity homewardsUK in successfully constructing its first homes in the region.
Related: King Charles rushes to hospital due to side effects of cancer treatment
The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos featuring the future king paying a surprise visit to a young woman's new home.
The caption alongside the post read, "Today, we are celebrating @homewardsuk’s first homes in Aberdeen with local Coalition member, Langstane Housing Association."
"These newly furnished homes will provide safety and security for new residents, but also foster a supportive environment that encourages longer tenancy and helps to prevent homelessness," it added.
William concluded his statement noting, "Congratulations on your new home, and thank you for hosting us and @iamgailporter today!"
Prince William founded Homewards UK in 2023 to end homelessness all across the country.
It is a five-year initiative supported by William's Royal Foundation.
Related: Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles health amid hospitalization