Royal

Meghan Markle shares unseen ‘With Love, Meghan’ moments in sweet post

The Duchess of Sussex shared never-before-seen moments from Season 1 of 'With Love, Meghan'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025


Meghan Markle is taking a walk down memory lane!

The Duchess of Sussex shared never-before-seen moments from Season 1 of With Love, Meghan, in a heartfelt Instagram post, reminiscing about the fun she had on set.

Apart from sharing a snippet from her Netflix series, making scrumptious rosé cupcakes, Meghan wrote a caption, “Daydreaming about the rosé cupcakes and other never before seen moments from Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix.”

She continued, “We couldn’t fit it all in, but my goodness did we have fun trying! Thanks again to the crew — miss you guys!”

Notably, the Suits alum dropped the rare glimpses amid her series, whose second season will launch in the fall of this year, faced massive criticism.

The series was hit by widespread criticism and was labeled as "out of touch" by reviewers.

Due to the miserable editing and Meghan Markle’s focus on discussing personal anecdotes rather than engaging with her guests, stirred the criticism.

In an episode, Meghan reportedly shared about her own life, including a story about her science teacher, Mr Ben, who recently died.

Prince William lands in Scotland to celebrate major milestone
Prince William lands in Scotland to celebrate major milestone
King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis
King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis
King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show