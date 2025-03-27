Meghan Markle shares unseen ‘With Love, Meghan’ moments in sweet post

Meghan Markle is taking a walk down memory lane!
The Duchess of Sussex shared never-before-seen moments from Season 1 of With Love, Meghan, in a heartfelt Instagram post, reminiscing about the fun she had on set.
Apart from sharing a snippet from her Netflix series, making scrumptious rosé cupcakes, Meghan wrote a caption, “Daydreaming about the rosé cupcakes and other never before seen moments from Season 1 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix.”
She continued, “We couldn’t fit it all in, but my goodness did we have fun trying! Thanks again to the crew — miss you guys!”
Notably, the Suits alum dropped the rare glimpses amid her series, whose second season will launch in the fall of this year, faced massive criticism.
The series was hit by widespread criticism and was labeled as "out of touch" by reviewers.
Due to the miserable editing and Meghan Markle’s focus on discussing personal anecdotes rather than engaging with her guests, stirred the criticism.
In an episode, Meghan reportedly shared about her own life, including a story about her science teacher, Mr Ben, who recently died.