Prince William lands in Scotland to celebrate major milestone

Prince William has landed in Aberdeen, Scotland to celebrated a major milestone.
On March 27, the Prince of Wales traveled to Scotland to mark another milestone of his initiative, Homewards program.
The Homewards program delivered “homes and job opportunities in the city and across all the Homewards locations, to support people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.”
William’s Homewards program posted a video clip on Instagram to announce the major achievement.
The caption read, “We visited Homewards Aberdeen Coalition member @AberdeenFoyer, to hear about the work they do for young people in Aberdeen, and the importance of creating training and employment pathways for people to prevent homelessness.”
The Prince of Wales also posted a short clip of himself landing in Aberdeen.
It continued, “Homes are also crucial to preventing homelessness, and today, we’re delivering the first homes in Aberdeen as part of the newly launched Innovative Housing Project. We spoke to Langston Housing Association to hear more about the importance of furniture and fittings to make a house a home and improve tenancy sustainment, preventing homelessness.”
For those unversed, Prince William's Homewards program is a five-year initiative launched by The Royal Foundation to tackle homelessness.
