King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis

King Charles has made a significant decision to close a cherished area within a royal residence, a spot particularly loved by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
As per GB News, the British Monarch’s team has disclosed that Sandringham's Children's Play Area will be closed on Friday, March 28, due to essential forestry work.
King Charles’ property staff’s announcement read, "The Children's Play Area will be closed all day, on Friday 28th March due to essential forestry work.”
As per the change, it will also have a water play and a music station which offers educational entertainment.
To note, this decision will affect the popular attractions for families visiting the Norfolk estate.
It is also a favourite spot for the King's grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they visit their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.
This coincides with the Sandringham team's preparations for Sunday's clock change, a task that is said to take around 40 hours to complete.
Notably, after taking the throne, King Charles made several changes to renovate the Sandringham Estate.
It also aided in improving Charles's vision to overhaul the royal gardens along with preserving their historic value.
