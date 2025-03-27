Royal

King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis

The British Monarch's recent announcement leaves Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis
King Charles’ surprise decision shocks Prince George, Charlotte & Louis

King Charles has made a significant decision to close a cherished area within a royal residence, a spot particularly loved by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As per GB News, the British Monarch’s team has disclosed that Sandringham's Children's Play Area will be closed on Friday, March 28, due to essential forestry work.

King Charles’ property staff’s announcement read, "The Children's Play Area will be closed all day, on Friday 28th March due to essential forestry work.”

As per the change, it will also have a water play and a music station which offers educational entertainment.

Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace

To note, this decision will affect the popular attractions for families visiting the Norfolk estate.

It is also a favourite spot for the King's grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis when they visit their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall.

This coincides with the Sandringham team's preparations for Sunday's clock change, a task that is said to take around 40 hours to complete.

Notably, after taking the throne, King Charles made several changes to renovate the Sandringham Estate.

It also aided in improving Charles's vision to overhaul the royal gardens along with preserving their historic value.

Related: King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment

King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip