Prince Hussein joins armed forces for iftar gathering in Aqaba

Crown Prince Hussein dedicated his day to Jordan’s armed forces in Aqaba.
On Thursday, March 27, the Crown Prince of Jordan took to his official Instagram account to share a two-slide post, featuring him with the country’s defense officer.
“Joined colleagues from the Naval Force and Royal Boats Command and the Maritime Counterterrorism Team for iftar in Aqaba,” read the caption alongside the snaps.
For the gathering, Prince Hussein decided to dress in a military uniform, exuding regal charm at the latest event.
Upon his arrival, the future king of Jordan was welcomed by Major General Yousef Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Naval Force and Royal Boats Command’s commander, and the Maritime Counterterrorism Team’s head, reported Jordan Times.
During the gathering, the father-of-one also offered Maghrib prayer with those present at the event.
Notably, Crown Prince Hussein’s basic military training has been done at the Naval Force and Royal Boats Command and the Maritime Counterterrorism Team.
Moreover, he also specialized in several maritime courses, including the foundation diving course, the light and medium boat commanders course, and specialised courses in counterterrorism.
This gathering comes just two days after Crown Prince Hussein, along with his wife, Princess Rajwa, visited The Children’s Museum, where they hosted an iftar for children from 14 social welfare centers.