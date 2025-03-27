Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace

King Charles III delivers powerful speech during special reception at Buckingham Palace

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a major reception at Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch also delivered a powerful speech at the high profile event.

On March 27, the royal couple hosted 400 guests from news organisations across the UK.

They even had a conversation with newsreaders and reporters about crucial role local journalism plays in building trust

Charles began his speech with, “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”

He added, “As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.”

Related: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

While addressing the journalists, he said, “Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.”

This special reception comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla launched The Queen’s Reading Room Medal initiative earlier this week.

Related: Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

To note, the royal couple also recently postponed their trip to Italy.

Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip