King Charles, Queen Camilla host key event at Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a major reception at Buckingham Palace.
The British monarch also delivered a powerful speech at the high profile event.
On March 27, the royal couple hosted 400 guests from news organisations across the UK.
They even had a conversation with newsreaders and reporters about crucial role local journalism plays in building trust
Charles began his speech with, “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”
He added, “As I said in a speech to mark the tercentenary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, back in 2002, the Press, alongside other long-standing institutions, is at the forefront of ‘defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation’.”
While addressing the journalists, he said, “Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing. Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow.”
This special reception comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla launched The Queen’s Reading Room Medal initiative earlier this week.
To note, the royal couple also recently postponed their trip to Italy.