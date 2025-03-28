Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles health amid hospitalization

Buckingham Palace has issued a major update on King Charles health after he was rushed to the hospital due to the "side effects" of his cancer treatment.
According to palace, the 76-year-old monarch was briefly admitted to hospital and has been forced to cancel his recent royal engagements.
"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty's afternoon engagements were therefore postponed,” the palace wrote in a statement.
It continued, "His Majesty has now returned to Clarence House and as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow's diary programme will also be rescheduled.”
“His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” the statement added.
A spokesperson noted, "His Majesty was due to receive Credentials from the Ambassadors of three different nations this afternoon. Tomorrow, he was due to undertake four public engagements in Birmingham and is greatly disappointed to be missing them on this occasion."
Kinh Charles travelled to and from the hospital by car and was not accompanied by Queen Camilla and Prince William, who had been carrying out thier own engagements earlier in the day.
Buckingham Palace first announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024.
