Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip share sweet moments after baby Ines’ arrival

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have shared heartwarming new photos of their family, just weeks after the birth of their daughter, Princess Ines.
The Prince and Princess of Sweden took to the Instagram account to share heartwarming family photos to celebrate the royal couple's third child, Prince Julian fourth birthday on 26 March.
In a shared snap, the little prince smiled for the camera as he posed in an armchair at the family's home.
Julian sported a white collared top with navy piping and a baby blue cardigan.
The caption read, "Today we celebrate our exuberant Julian who turns 4 years old."
To note, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl also share Prince Alexander, eight, and Prince Gabriel, seven.
On February, 07, the royal couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Ines at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.
The Swedish royal palace posted the first photograph on 10 February, following King Carl XVI Gustaf decided her name.
A statement released by the Palace, said, "At the council meeting, His Majesty the King informed the government that the child, who is eighth in line to the throne, will be named Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, with the given name Ines,” adding, "Princess Ines is granted the Duchess of Västerbotten.”
