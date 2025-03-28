King Charles rushes to hospital due to side effects of cancer treatment 

King Charles was admitted to the hospital after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment.
As reported by Reuters, the 76-year-old king spent a brief time under observation in hospital on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Buckingham Palace source said the monarch "required a short period of observation in hospital" after returning to his London residence, Clarence House, from his international trip to Northern Ireland with his wife, Queen Camilla.
Charles has also canceled his public engagements that were scheduled for Friday due to his uncertain health condition.
The king announced in February last year that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, and has been curing the disease since then.
According to the media reports, His Majesty discovered his undisclosed cancer during a surgery for an enlarged prostate in 2024.
However, the Palace did not specify the nature of the side effects of the cancer and neither offer any updates on his illness.
Britain’s king has resumed an active schedule in recent months in between his cancer treatment.
He has hosted foreign leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, and visited an aircraft carrier, the H.M.S. Prince of Wales.
Buckingham Palace has not given an update on his next business trip to Italy with Queen Camila, which was recently delayed due to Pope Francis' health woes.
