Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

Lee Min-ho is wrapping When the Stars Gossip with a heartwarming message!
Just a few hours after the South Korean sci-fi romantic comedy TV drama aired its final episode, The King: Eternal Monarch actor took to his Instagram Story and penned a touching note as he bid farewell to the show.
Sharing a photo from the last episode that featured a collage of Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), their kid from the space station, the Pachinko actor expressed gratitude to fans for watching the drama.
“We are all living in a miracle. I hope you always be happy and have more brilliant and precious moments,” read the translated caption.
He concluded, “Thank you for watching - Gong Ryong.”
The story of When the Stars Gossip revolves around Dr. Gong Ryong, a gynaecologist who is a space tourist on a South Korean space station. His interaction with Commander Eve Kim begins with tension but gradually evolves into a romantic entanglement.
When the Stars Gossip features a star-studded cast that include Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Jung-se, Han Ji-eun, Kim Joo-hun, Lee El, and Lee Cho-hee.
The TV show premiered its first episode on January 4 and concluded on February 23, 2025.