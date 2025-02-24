Entertainment

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

‘When the Stars Gossip’ starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin aired its last episode on February 23, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note


Lee Min-ho is wrapping When the Stars Gossip with a heartwarming message!

Just a few hours after the South Korean sci-fi romantic comedy TV drama aired its final episode, The King: Eternal Monarch actor took to his Instagram Story and penned a touching note as he bid farewell to the show.

Sharing a photo from the last episode that featured a collage of Gong Ryong (Lee Min-ho), Eve Kim (Gong Hyo-jin), their kid from the space station, the Pachinko actor expressed gratitude to fans for watching the drama.

“We are all living in a miracle. I hope you always be happy and have more brilliant and precious moments,” read the translated caption.

He concluded, “Thank you for watching - Gong Ryong.”

Lee Min-ho Instagram Story
Lee Min-ho Instagram Story

The story of When the Stars Gossip revolves around Dr. Gong Ryong, a gynaecologist who is a space tourist on a South Korean space station. His interaction with Commander Eve Kim begins with tension but gradually evolves into a romantic entanglement.

When the Stars Gossip features a star-studded cast that include Lee Min-ho, Gong Hyo-jin, Oh Jung-se, Han Ji-eun, Kim Joo-hun, Lee El, and Lee Cho-hee.

The TV show premiered its first episode on January 4 and concluded on February 23, 2025.

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project

Cyprus farmers use retired hens to boost olive groves in innovative project
Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note

Lee Min-ho bids farewell to ‘When the Stars Gossip’ with special note
Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview

Sarah Ferguson speaks out about her mental health struggles in interview
Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success

Mesut Özil joins Erdoğan’s party after Arsenal & Real Madrid success
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
Justin Bieber makes huge confession about ‘ending’ close ‘relationships’
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
A$AP Rocky reveals plans with Rihanna after court win in new statement
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Timothée Chalamet shares sweet post after winning SAG Award 2025
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
Johnny Depp shares release date of ‘Modì’ in Spanish version
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
'Conclave' cast makes history at 2025 SAG Awards ceremony
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Justin Bieber responds to drug allegations in unexpected press release
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Demi Moore expresses heartfelt gratitude in SAG Awards winning speech
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win
Kylie Jenner receives tragic news amid Timothée Chalamet SAG Awards win
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share sweet moment at 2025 SAG Awards
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
2025 SAG Awards complete winner list: Deemi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, 'Shōgun' win top honours
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Selena Gomez pokes fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards
Selena Gomez pokes fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards