Royal

Royal Family releases delightful video after King Charles' outing

King Charles III visited British's biggest manufacturing company on Monday, February 24, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025


Royal Family has shared a sweet video of King Charles greeting workers at JCB World Headquarters in Rocester.

On Monday, the British monarch stepped out to mark another royal engagement.

He celebrated JCB's 80th anniversary and also met the last known survivor of the original backhoe production team from 1953.

Buckingham Palace posted the clip on Instagram and wrote, “The King visits @jcbmachines World Headquarters in Rocester as they celebrate 80 years! Founded in 1945, JCB remains a family business, employing 7,500 people across the UK. The King toured the factory floor, meeting apprentices, long-serving employees, and their families.”

The caption further read, “His Majesty also met Ken Harrison, aged 100, the last known survivor of the original backhoe production team from 1953. In the Innovation Centre, The King explored JCB’s innovative hydrogen-powered machine, developed by a team of 150.”

In the royal outing, King Charles met long-serving employees of the company.

Moreover, a demonstration of the hydrogen machine's refuelling process was also included in the tour.

Charles’ association with JCB spans over decades. He first visited the big company in 1977 as Prince of Wales.

