Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit

Queen Camilla paid a special visit to Trigger Point’s cast and crew in latest engagement.
On Thursday, March 27, GB News reported that the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom stepped out to visit the set of ITV’s hit crime thriller TV series in London.
Accompanying the Queen on the set, where the show’s team is filming for the third installment, were ITV’s Chief Executive Dane Carolyn McCall and Executive Producers, Jed Mercurio and Jessica Sharkey.
During her visit, Queen Camilla closely observed the production team as they worked and filmed a scene for the forthcoming show.
She also met the series’ lead actress, Vicky McClure, on the set, and the bomb disposal expert, who has been hired to advise the production team, making sure that the drama is technical accurate.
On the set, the expert provides significant and crucial guidance and tips for the show, which is focused on a bomb disposal officers’ team.
After witnessing the production and filming, the Queen then joined a reception which was marked with the presence of several notable figures from the channel’s other popular shows.
During an exhibition, King Charles’s wife also views a special display that featured Royal moments from the 70-year history of ITV.
Trigger Point’s season 3 is reportedly set to premiere by the end of 2025.
