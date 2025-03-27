Royal

Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit

The British Queen Consort, Camilla, meets ITV’s ‘Trigger Point’s cast and crew in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025

Queen Camilla enjoys ‘Trigger Point’s BTS moments during special London visit


Queen Camilla paid a special visit to Trigger Point’s cast and crew in latest engagement.

On Thursday, March 27, GB News reported that the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom stepped out to visit the set of ITV’s hit crime thriller TV series in London.

Accompanying the Queen on the set, where the show’s team is filming for the third installment, were ITV’s Chief Executive Dane Carolyn McCall and Executive Producers, Jed Mercurio and Jessica Sharkey.

During her visit, Queen Camilla closely observed the production team as they worked and filmed a scene for the forthcoming show.

She also met the series’ lead actress, Vicky McClure, on the set, and the bomb disposal expert, who has been hired to advise the production team, making sure that the drama is technical accurate.

P.C. Getty
P.C. Getty

Related: Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'

On the set, the expert provides significant and crucial guidance and tips for the show, which is focused on a bomb disposal officers’ team.

After witnessing the production and filming, the Queen then joined a reception which was marked with the presence of several notable figures from the channel’s other popular shows.

During an exhibition, King Charles’s wife also views a special display that featured Royal moments from the 70-year history of ITV.

Trigger Point’s season 3 is reportedly set to premiere by the end of 2025.

Related: Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla

Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Prince William to embark on second trip of 2025 without Princess Kate
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Queen Rania mesmerizes in striking red outfit at latest iftar gathering
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Luxembourg Royal Family celebrates Prince François 2nd birthday
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince William reveals his favorite emoji and its hilarious: Find out
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Prince Leka of Albania welcomes Belgium’s Princess Léa in Tirana
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Meghan Markle's new podcast gets surprise boost from Spotify
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
Prince William fuels rivalry with Meghan by joining her critic in TV show
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement